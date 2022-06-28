 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 28 June 2022

Zones enter The WILDS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ANIMAL CHANGES

  • WOLF: Two new sitting "idle" animations

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • AI: AI controlled enemies and packmates will now sit and lay down while idle.
  • ZONES ADDED: Added a few Zones around the world. These are aptly named areas which will give more detail to the map and will inform the Atlas of where certain foods/plants/animals have been found.
  • MAP: Added a tooltip to the map for how to drop/remove pings.

ROADMAP

  • The next update will be a large one and take 2-4 weeks. Goals: detailing new zones in the world, introducing caves, expanding and detailing the dens, and adding the Cougar

