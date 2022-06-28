Zones enter The WILDS

ANIMAL CHANGES
- WOLF: Two new sitting "idle" animations
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- AI: AI controlled enemies and packmates will now sit and lay down while idle.
- ZONES ADDED: Added a few Zones around the world. These are aptly named areas which will give more detail to the map and will inform the Atlas of where certain foods/plants/animals have been found.
- MAP: Added a tooltip to the map for how to drop/remove pings.
ROADMAP
- The next update will be a large one and take 2-4 weeks. Goals: detailing new zones in the world, introducing caves, expanding and detailing the dens, and adding the Cougar
