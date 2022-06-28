Patch 1.0.7 - Wheels Up - Vehicles First Pass

This update features the first pass on vehicles. Expect issues and report any problems you have with them.
CONTENT/FEATURES:
VEHICLE FIRST PASS
Driving
Fuel & Health system
Random fuel and health condition
Collide with AI
More to come such as; Storage trunk, AI attack and swarm vehicles, new vehicle sounds and stats etc
New item: Vehicle repair kit, found in world and crafted at crafting stations
Press F5 to save the game
Base building section added to tutorial
CHANGES:
- Day length increased (24 minutes day, 12 minutes night)
- Small ramps at bunker entrances
- In melee, stamina prompt if you don't have enough stamina
- Hunting hatchet nerfed
- Improved night, offset moon so that there is always moon light when it gets dark
- Cloud shadows not as dark
- Small adjustments to bunker keypad UI
- Increased water spawns
- Reduced lamp brightness
- Increased ammo spawn in ammo containers, airdrops and military containers
- Changed save loading system, if more issues arise after update, this will get reverted
- Removed 'Opening inventory slows down time' gameplay option
BUG FIXES:
- Night vision gets disabled on death
- Fix for vendors spawning on top of each other after relog
- Ramps at bunker entrances to solve collision issues
- Possible fix for mouse cursor not showing on bunker code UI and keypad UI staying on screen
- Ai hearing fixed
- Steyr Aug drum mag position
- Fix for AI unable to move in bunkers
- Fix for unable to fire crosshair staying on screen
- Lamps should no longer light through other floors
- Deer now have ragdoll on death
- Fixed exploit with toggle sprinting to get unlimited sprint
