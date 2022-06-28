 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 28 June 2022

Patch 1.0.7 - Wheels Up - Vehicles First Pass

Share · View all patches · Build 9024113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features the first pass on vehicles. Expect issues and report any problems you have with them.

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • VEHICLE FIRST PASS

  • Driving

  • Fuel & Health system

  • Random fuel and health condition

  • Collide with AI

  • More to come such as; Storage trunk, AI attack and swarm vehicles, new vehicle sounds and stats etc

  • New item: Vehicle repair kit, found in world and crafted at crafting stations

  • Press F5 to save the game

  • Base building section added to tutorial

CHANGES:

  • Day length increased (24 minutes day, 12 minutes night)
  • Small ramps at bunker entrances
  • In melee, stamina prompt if you don't have enough stamina
  • Hunting hatchet nerfed
  • Improved night, offset moon so that there is always moon light when it gets dark
  • Cloud shadows not as dark
  • Small adjustments to bunker keypad UI
  • Increased water spawns
  • Reduced lamp brightness
  • Increased ammo spawn in ammo containers, airdrops and military containers
  • Changed save loading system, if more issues arise after update, this will get reverted
  • Removed 'Opening inventory slows down time' gameplay option

BUG FIXES:

  • Night vision gets disabled on death
  • Fix for vendors spawning on top of each other after relog
  • Ramps at bunker entrances to solve collision issues
  • Possible fix for mouse cursor not showing on bunker code UI and keypad UI staying on screen
  • Ai hearing fixed
  • Steyr Aug drum mag position
  • Fix for AI unable to move in bunkers
  • Fix for unable to fire crosshair staying on screen
  • Lamps should no longer light through other floors
  • Deer now have ragdoll on death
  • Fixed exploit with toggle sprinting to get unlimited sprint
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link