Update notes 28th June 2022

- FIXED: Tutorial + remapping = the icon instead of words
- ADDED: Steam deck = use the proper controller icons
- FIXED: Inventory slot backgrounds wouldn't save the background image properly, when save / load it would show simple square
- FIXED: Tablet mini game takes multiple clicks to animate upwards
- FIXED: The closing/ opening of the hot water puzzle, highlighting goes on and off for some reason
- FIXED: Bug with white flash showing the image we drew on instead of a white flash
- FIXED: Big photos to small photos in booklet still needs triple testing = on save and load and also on minimize + on reset + other booklet photos when empty should not copy drawings
- FIXED: More saving and loading issues with texts
- FIXED: Replaced the Roboto font option that was causing issues
- FIXED: Replaced all texts in demo that had broken fonts
- FIXED: Saving/ loading text in Books
- FIXED: Saving/ loading animation states
- FIXED: Saving and loading of entire demo
- FIXED: Delete button should remove any file/ folder in the directory
- FIXED: Texts on computers + more overflows on one line, when should go to next line + end of demo + theatre
- FIXED: Reception side room bug of the paint buckets, no white outline + occlusion is weird (dissapears at certain angles)
- FIXED: inventory text hiding certain letters
Forever Lost Playtest update for 28 June 2022
