Forever Lost Playtest update for 28 June 2022

Update notes 28th June 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9024023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Tutorial + remapping = the icon instead of words
  • ADDED: Steam deck = use the proper controller icons
  • FIXED: Inventory slot backgrounds wouldn't save the background image properly, when save / load it would show simple square
  • FIXED: Tablet mini game takes multiple clicks to animate upwards
  • FIXED: The closing/ opening of the hot water puzzle, highlighting goes on and off for some reason
  • FIXED: Bug with white flash showing the image we drew on instead of a white flash
  • FIXED: Big photos to small photos in booklet still needs triple testing = on save and load and also on minimize + on reset + other booklet photos when empty should not copy drawings
  • FIXED: More saving and loading issues with texts
  • FIXED: Replaced the Roboto font option that was causing issues
  • FIXED: Replaced all texts in demo that had broken fonts
  • FIXED: Saving/ loading text in Books
  • FIXED: Saving/ loading animation states
  • FIXED: Saving and loading of entire demo
  • FIXED: Delete button should remove any file/ folder in the directory
  • FIXED: Texts on computers + more overflows on one line, when should go to next line + end of demo + theatre
  • FIXED: Reception side room bug of the paint buckets, no white outline + occlusion is weird (dissapears at certain angles)
  • FIXED: inventory text hiding certain letters
