Update 1.3.1

Added:
- option "Sabotage", available from rank 3, complicates the gameplay: at the beginning of the battle on your ship, a secret hostile organization will commit sabotage (as compensation for the difficulty, you will receive +3 points for each threat)
- diversions will also be included in some daily battles
- added "Endless Deck" option in random battle mode
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug that caused the main menu to disappear if the player reset the previous run by starting a new daily battle
- it was impossible to update the store in the daily battle mode
- the "Shield Regenerator" module no longer shows animation if the ship's shield was full
- fixed a rare bug where drones or vipers were discarded while quickly clicking their abilities
- damage dealt to a threat with armor did not always remove the armor icon
- fixed a bug on Dronate, due to which it was impossible to reprogram drones if they all had "X" (were used in this round), also fixed a related bug in the tip of available actions
- pilot Kurt's shots were erroneously considered hits on the player's ship, which distorted the statistics, and for the Smuggler ship, it led to the loss of all vipers after Kurt's shot at a threat (!)
- the description of the ship in the daily battle did not match the current ship
- fixed a bug due to which the Knivex ship could not appear in the daily battle
- fixed a bug due to which scrolling available modules with the mouse wheel worked in mixed order, and not from left to right or vice versa
Balance changes:
- reduced chance of triggering a minefield (100% -> 50%)
Other changes:
- added smooth transitions and screen fades in some places in the menu
- the red frame flashing on the last 5 seconds of the timer has become clearer and better distinguishable, especially against the red space background
- added a list of leaders for the "Daily missions completed" parameter to the Steam statistics
- fixed graphical bugs in some cards
- added some sounds to the menu in daily missions
- names of random threats can now include non-standard characters like "Ä", "Û", Roman numerals and some others
- an entry about the current campaign has been added to the mission selection menu
- ongoing work to optimize performance and graphics
- now you can send dice to missions not only from the roll area, but also directly from the ship
- reduced the delay in shooting during the threat elimination animation (except in some rare cases when this delay is necessary for fair play)
- added star to boot screen
- fixed brightness on statistics screen
Changed files in this update