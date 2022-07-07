 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 7 July 2022

The Night Lights Update - Patch

Last edited by Wendy

We're excited to share the latest update to Mini Motorways, which includes some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.
These include:

  • Motorways will now be transparent when the game is paused, so you can better see your city.
  • Scores of zero will no longer count against your attempts on Daily and Weekly Challenges.
  • Several bugs have been fixed including the prominent visual bug that caused some headlights to appear pink, an issue where the Daily and Weekly Challenge scores would sometimes display incorrectly, and a few other assorted small issues.

