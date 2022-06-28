 Skip to content

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 28 June 2022

Post Launch Update: Version 0.3.2.1

Build 9023962

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Malcom,

Here are some changes we made:

New

  • Framerate limitation and V-Sync settings!

  • On screen UI to show when you can interact with something (like turning on a light)

  • All players will now be asked if they want to enable or disable flashing lights upon starting the game next

    • Can be changed at any time in the settings

Changes

  • You will now face the truck when starting a round to help you figure out where you are in the dark

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the flashlight would be extremely dim if the power went out in Quickplay

Thank you,

Eve

Mannequins LLC

