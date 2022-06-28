Post Launch Update: Version 0.3.2.1

Dear Malcom,
Here are some changes we made:
New
-
Framerate limitation and V-Sync settings!
-
On screen UI to show when you can interact with something (like turning on a light)
-
All players will now be asked if they want to enable or disable flashing lights upon starting the game next
- Can be changed at any time in the settings
Changes
- You will now face the truck when starting a round to help you figure out where you are in the dark
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight would be extremely dim if the power went out in Quickplay
Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC
Changed files in this update