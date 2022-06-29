Update 2.5.50 - Campaign Chapter 02, Troop Movements and misc. Updates

- Campaign CH02: chapter 02 of the campaign is now available! Sorry for the wait, the comic & missions just took a while to finish.
- Map Building: idle troops will move out of the way when trying to place a structure to make room for the structure!
- Balancing: large structures can now also be affected by EMP.
- Infrastructure: re-ordered road to come up later in the list (not as first item under "Infrastructure").
- Supremacy Objective: slightly increased the victory condition to end slighlty less early.
- Movement (Attack): not moving away from target when attacking and already close by.
- Movement (Bombers): long-range bombers (or general long-range planes) don't need to be fully refueled to take off again.
- Placing & Radii: building radii are now also shown when a structure, e.g. a turret, is being place on a map!
- Map Downloads: the download and list of maps now indicated if a map used an older version or is customly modded.
- Settings: option "Thick Unit Radii" to show distances of troops with thicker outline (so it's easier to see).
- AI: also considers smaller locations for a base if existing structures are present (will start building troops/etc.).
- Graphics: animation when a structure is affected by solar flare activity.
- Graphics: animation when a large structure is affected by EMP.
- Modding: all the files needed for modding, i.e. the bundle.config and imported files, are now inside the binary! You don't have to download the latest version from the website anymore. They are located in the user_rco/mod/* directory inside the binary. The template has been removed from the website as a consequence.
- Modding: the folder on how to do "custom" modding is now included with the binary also. To link to the "include.hjson" you can use the parameter "$DEFAULT.INC" in the import list and it references the latest template inside the binary.
- Modding: to do custom modding by modifying the default files, please copy the template from inside the binary to another folder on your computer. Changes will otherwise overwritten by future updates!
- Modding: maps with older balancing will now be marked with a warning "old config" in the download section! Please update your maps with the lastest configuration and upload again to have the warning hidden.
- Modding: Custom modded maps will be marked as "custom" in the download section.
- Modding: 'typeOrder' just below 'type' allows to order structures to be built in the build menu (the higher the integer/ID the later in the list).
- Modding: parameter 'lenReady' defines the fuel level at which a plane (e.g. bomber) can still take off.
- Modding: it's now possible to remove models from a map (use carefully!).
- Modding: inverse trigger pre-condition can now be set for triggers also, i.e. if not true.
- Modding: renamed "Activate Map" to "Focus Camera" for the triggers to make it more clear what the effect does!
- Modding: if affected by solar flare now defined via parameter "modFlare" (instead of just being defined via the energy item).
- Menu UI: making it more clear where to find the campaigns. Also better coloring for the campaign panel.
- Sound FX: added a sound FX when a dog was killed.
- Investigation: investigated tutorial award not given out for when the tutorial was completed. Seems to give out the awards just fine, i.e. cannot reproduce problem).
- Manual: manual updated explaining that "Blackmail" is not acceptable behavior.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Bugfix: deconstructing a structure would result in the assets to be returned multiple times if multiple build robots were used.
- Bugfix: making sure rockets don't pass through cave walls. Fixes https://www.reddit.com/r/retrocommander/comments/v2bocu/bug_report_command_robot_can_fire_through_the/
- Bugfix: the barge couldn't be recycled (was not listed in the small shipyard).
- Bugfix: dogs couldn't be healed (where not listed in the corresponding structures).
- Bugfix: tooltips in menu screens also show when scroll panel is activated.
- Bugfix Crashes: during custom modding if either walls or gates were not available, i.e. 'null', the AI would crash.
