Patch 0.05d

Bugfixes and polish:
- Fixed crash when leaving your Team and then making a new team.
- Fixed crash when losing connection to Team host and then re-joining that team.
- Fixed crash when re-joining a Team if the team host leaves in the middle of a mission.
- Fixes & improvements in (memory) cleanup when leaving a Team.
- Fixed crashes when AI needs to fetch client-side or Tutorial player model location
- Fix for player teleporting after respawning.
- Fix for monster model moving away in attack/kill animations.
- Fixed the infection hunting players that are inside the lobby.
- Fixed crouch animation breaking when opening the PDA while crouched.
- Fixed picking up an item while having the PDA open breaking the inventory select until the PDA button is pressed again.
- Fixed triggers being pick-able i.e. being able to place the Chiller on a trigger or a trigger blocking an interaction.
- Fixed Teams list in the join menu taking a long time to clear
- Fixed the Reprogrammer not making the monster hunt when it is the wrong weapon.
- Fixed mission sometimes not having a name.
- Weapons no longer work inside the lobby/airlock area to prevent cheating and AI issues.
- When hurting or aggravating the infection with a weapon it will now always hunt & chase players, regardless of distance or suit integrity.
- Changed the Reprogrammer to always show the keys you need to press, regardless of distance to infection source.
- Improved the Flamethrower particles slightly.
- Changed the calculation of difficulty rankings for missions, to give a wider range of choice that scales better with player rank. This also fixes high ranking players only getting very high difficulty ranking missions.
- Changed the names of the infections so there’s less confusion with ship systems.
- Added an option to turn off the headbob.
- The ship airlock is now closed off by the infection's growths, instead of the door just locking, during an hunt.
- Adjustments to infection (hunting) behavior to diversify the infection types more.
- Added tips to the loading screen.
The first Random Events:
- First implementation of Random Events
- 2 new Random Events.
- If the Reactor Core malfunctions it may cause too high a power surge which causes various things in the ship to malfunction or even explode.
The first Threats:
- New growths spawn from the infection, one of them being an eye that watches its surroundings. Once it has spotted a player it will stare at the player. Don't let it stare too long though: it may call its deadlier friends for help.
- The original, and now missing, crew of the ship seem to still be alive… of sorts. Beware that they have gone quite insane from being absorbed into the infection and now they may lunge at you from the walls to do the same to you.
