Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 9 August 2022

New version 0.8.7.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9022868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8.7.9

  • Okean supermarket construction with own resources fixed
  • Fixed weird curves/angles when connecting road and other infrastructures
  • Fixed crash related to combo CO tool
  • Fixed rail DO crash related to trainset
  • Fixed cross-road related crash
  • Fixed trolleybus end station cost
  • Fixed third world immigrants education level on simple simulation
  • Added black outline for cursor dot to be better visible over the white planned infrastructure
  • Added Ekspres bistro building into UA DLC

0.8.7.10

  • Hot fix for traffic signals reset

0.8.7.11

  • Fixed construction with own resource struck for workshop items
  • Added code to avoid crashes on badly created mods
  • Fixed problem that LSHIFT was able to place any road when road was supposed to be parallel road
  • Orphans will not move to orphanage when there will be not free place
  • Dnipro flats from UA DLC removed civil building flag

0.8.7.12

  • Fixed issue about sometimes CO not sending trucks for resources even the resources are in source building
  • Fixed traffic lights, sometime when using one way roads, cars was stop even they had green light
  • Fixed rare crash related to crossroads
  • Corrected that none of the Russian box cars are available in 1995 for purchase
  • Ukrainian and Russian localization update

Changed files in this update

Tycoon Concept Content Depot 784151
  • Loading history…
Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Help for Ukraine (1948180) Depot Depot 1948180
  • Loading history…
