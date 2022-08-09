New version 0.8.7.12

0.8.7.9
- Okean supermarket construction with own resources fixed
- Fixed weird curves/angles when connecting road and other infrastructures
- Fixed crash related to combo CO tool
- Fixed rail DO crash related to trainset
- Fixed cross-road related crash
- Fixed trolleybus end station cost
- Fixed third world immigrants education level on simple simulation
- Added black outline for cursor dot to be better visible over the white planned infrastructure
- Added Ekspres bistro building into UA DLC
0.8.7.10
- Hot fix for traffic signals reset
0.8.7.11
- Fixed construction with own resource struck for workshop items
- Added code to avoid crashes on badly created mods
- Fixed problem that LSHIFT was able to place any road when road was supposed to be parallel road
- Orphans will not move to orphanage when there will be not free place
- Dnipro flats from UA DLC removed civil building flag
0.8.7.12
- Fixed issue about sometimes CO not sending trucks for resources even the resources are in source building
- Fixed traffic lights, sometime when using one way roads, cars was stop even they had green light
- Fixed rare crash related to crossroads
- Corrected that none of the Russian box cars are available in 1995 for purchase
- Ukrainian and Russian localization update
Changed files in this update