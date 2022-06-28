 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 28 June 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.9 - Turn speed settings and performance

Patch - 0.1.0.9 - Turn speed settings and performance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

  • 'Turn Increment' setting renamed to 'Turn Speed'
  • Turn speed slider increments set to steps of 5 instead of 15
  • Turn speed with smooth turn is now in degrees per 1/4 seconds to increase the speed of turning.
  • Turn speed setting now correctly saves and loads from save files.

Known Issues:

  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
  • In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
