v0.0.615 (28/06/2022)
Changes:
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now, on building buildings, tooltips will not display information that there is no energy, no connection to the web, etc.
- Now, when processing chip grants in the Research Station, in the Building Window, in the processing section, an icon of a flask will be shown instead of resources
- Changed the time display format in the game from decimal (15.5h) to normal (15h 30m)
- Increased the number of starting set of Iron and Copper ingots by 2 times
- Now the icons in the research complete panel will show the full tooltip of the corresponding object instead of plain text
- Now in the tooltips on the production slots, in the building window, the correct information about the required resources and the production time of the component will be displayed, depending on the value of the production quantity
- Changed building rotation keys from arrows to signs .,
- Changed keys for switching to grid mode during building from arrows to PU, PD keys
- Increased the lifetime of a tooltip that a container was found nearby from 4 to 10 seconds
Added:
- Added characters {}[]" to the font
- Added a new information indicator in tooltips for building buildings (information section) - Requires resources to build
- Added a Wiki button on the icons in the Technology Tree (on the icons of items, buildings)
- Added info section to unit tooltip similar to buildings
Corrected:
- Fixed the issue of button click being called twice when hovering over or clicking on the Research or Cancel button on the Technology Slot
- Fixed a bug when the Component Factory could not resume work after a power surge
- Fixed a bug where the Research Station could not request a Carbon Chip Grant from the web immediately after the Basic Chip Grant
- Fixed a bug when double-clicking on an unselected unit did not open its inventory
- Fixed a delay in creating a background when moving from the location scene to the main menu scene
- Fixed a bug when in the building window in the unit's inventory section, items could be created that were being mined by another unit at that moment
- Fixed a problem when trying to assign several units one prop scene for mining or destruction, they came to one point and could not start working
- Fixed a problem when, after loading any save, the temperature at the location by default was +30 degrees Celsius
- An attempt to fix the levitating parts of the Surface Mining Station building (needs testing)
- Fixed the problem of the impossibility of moving the camera with the keys during dislocation
- Fixed a problem when in the building window, on the production icon at the Drilling Solid Station, when placed on resources, it showed that the building can mine from 0 to 0 resources, although the resources were mined
Changed files in this update