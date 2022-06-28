 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 28 June 2022

v0.5.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9021456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several performance improvements have been made. In future updates we will continue improving it.
  • We have fixed a bug in which if the bed was made while going to sleep the character was blocked.
  • We have fixed a bug in the cat's esteem.
  • We have fixed some visual errors in the construction mode.
  • We have fixed a bug in the stairs that allowed the player to go through the wall.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the NPC text sound to continue playing while the game was paused.
  • We have fixed a bug in the Smelter that caused an error in the crafting time if many forging tanks were placed.
  • We have fixed a bug in the workers that caused the cleaning animation to be blocked when dispatching them.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the waiter to be placed on top of objects to clean the tables.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the player did not go to sleep automatically when arriving at 3 am.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that Mozzarella could not be aged.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused several errors when returning to the title screen when playing with two players.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link