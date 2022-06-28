- Several performance improvements have been made. In future updates we will continue improving it.
- We have fixed a bug in which if the bed was made while going to sleep the character was blocked.
- We have fixed a bug in the cat's esteem.
- We have fixed some visual errors in the construction mode.
- We have fixed a bug in the stairs that allowed the player to go through the wall.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the NPC text sound to continue playing while the game was paused.
- We have fixed a bug in the Smelter that caused an error in the crafting time if many forging tanks were placed.
- We have fixed a bug in the workers that caused the cleaning animation to be blocked when dispatching them.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the waiter to be placed on top of objects to clean the tables.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that the player did not go to sleep automatically when arriving at 3 am.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that Mozzarella could not be aged.
- We have fixed a bug that caused several errors when returning to the title screen when playing with two players.
Travellers Rest update for 28 June 2022
v0.5.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update