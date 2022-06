Share · View all patches · Build 9021307 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 13:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Just a small patch with a few minor bug fixes and balancing adjustments!

-Fixed a (relatively) minor issue wherein entering Montam's Training Center without defeating MOM first, then leaving and re-entering would cause the wrong events to play out (but not break anything or prevent progress).

-Clarified (through NPC dialogue) where the player can find Merlin after defeating Morgan on Little Brittin.