- New Nakamura Dynamics NDPT-4205 Point Defence Turret can now be unlocked and purchased.
- Additional interactions with Obonto Habitats and independent miners.
- Hardware and Tuning menu simulations for point defence turrets will now present the simulated ship with a constant hail of targets.
- Improved Dynamic Temporal Simulation Simplification performance on low-end hardware, making the game much smoother when the system adjusts the physics framerate to your hardware capabilities.
- Some combat patrols could last for hours if you had really bad luck and did not encounter any targets. Your wingmen will now terminate the patrol in that case.
- Choosing a borderless window mode on the Windows platform will now actually use the borderless window, and not silently fall into an exclusive full-screen mode. This will degrade performance a bit in that mode but help with most screen-capturing issues. You can switch to exclusive fullscreen in the Settings menu to restore the high-performance behaviour.
- Some point defence turrets, including these mounted on habitats, now have safety protocols and will try to avoid hitting friendly targets. These systems are not foolproof.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 29 June 2022
0.523.2 - Bullet Heaven
Patchnotes via Steam Community
