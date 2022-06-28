 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 28 June 2022

#6/28 - Patch Note

#6/28 - Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. "O2JAM Collaboration DLC" is now available

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052630/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__O2Jam_Collaboration_DLC/?beta=0

Please note that the DLC-exclusive courses use predefined keys (S, D, F, Space, J, K, L) and skins and only support keyboard input.

**

2. Improvements

**

  • Difficulty and key mode information are now displayed in LOUNGE > RECENT.
  • Without manually scanning ASIO devices, OPTION > AUDIO > AUDIO OUTPUT DEVICE now automatically displays every ASIO device available on your system.
  • Refreshed AUDIO > AUDIO BUFFER adjustment.
  • New audio buffer size preset, 'Extreme (32)' has been added.
  • Pressing 'Numpad 0' while in the course selection screen now shifts the focus to 'SP' section.
  • Minor adjustment to anti-cheat system.

**

3. Bug Fixes

**

  • Fixed bug where client crashes when the player presses keyboard during the scene transition of certain system themes.
  • Fixed bug where some visual effects wouldn't show when entering LOUNGE through mode selecting bar on the upper-left corner.
  • Fixed bug where changed settings wouldn't save properly in GAMEPLAY SETTING.
  • Fixed visual glitch where the 'NEW RECORD' effect blocks out notes during gameplay.
  • Fixed visual glitch where some visual elements would not show properly while using 'CV CRAFT' panel skin.
  • Fixed bug where 'Scan ASIO Device' instantly fails even if there are one or more ASIO devices available.
  • Fixed bug where the player level would not show properly while playing a replay from Replay Cloud.
