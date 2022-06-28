6/28 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
● What's New
1. "O2JAM Collaboration DLC" is now available
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052630/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__O2Jam_Collaboration_DLC/?beta=0
Please note that the DLC-exclusive courses use predefined keys (S, D, F, Space, J, K, L) and skins and only support keyboard input.
2. Improvements
- Difficulty and key mode information are now displayed in LOUNGE > RECENT.
- Without manually scanning ASIO devices, OPTION > AUDIO > AUDIO OUTPUT DEVICE now automatically displays every ASIO device available on your system.
- Refreshed AUDIO > AUDIO BUFFER adjustment.
- New audio buffer size preset, 'Extreme (32)' has been added.
- Pressing 'Numpad 0' while in the course selection screen now shifts the focus to 'SP' section.
- Minor adjustment to anti-cheat system.
3. Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where client crashes when the player presses keyboard during the scene transition of certain system themes.
- Fixed bug where some visual effects wouldn't show when entering LOUNGE through mode selecting bar on the upper-left corner.
- Fixed bug where changed settings wouldn't save properly in GAMEPLAY SETTING.
- Fixed visual glitch where the 'NEW RECORD' effect blocks out notes during gameplay.
- Fixed visual glitch where some visual elements would not show properly while using 'CV CRAFT' panel skin.
- Fixed bug where 'Scan ASIO Device' instantly fails even if there are one or more ASIO devices available.
- Fixed bug where the player level would not show properly while playing a replay from Replay Cloud.
