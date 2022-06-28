 Skip to content

Demeo - PC Edition update for 28 June 2022

Hotifx

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We just released a hotfix to solve some issues that were introduced in the last update. Thank you for your patience! The hotfix includes:

  • Fixed an issue where dice would remain on the board
  • Fixed an issue where text popups would stay on the screen
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes look distorted
  • Fixed an issue where the card hand would sometimes stop working on the PC edition

We hope this will improve your experience!

See you soon,

The Demeo Team

