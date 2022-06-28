Hey everyone,
We just released a hotfix to solve some issues that were introduced in the last update. Thank you for your patience! The hotfix includes:
- Fixed an issue where dice would remain on the board
- Fixed an issue where text popups would stay on the screen
- Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes look distorted
- Fixed an issue where the card hand would sometimes stop working on the PC edition
We hope this will improve your experience!
See you soon,
The Demeo Team
Changed files in this update