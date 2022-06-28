- Necro Abyss cannot be cast without a zombie corpse now, works as intended now.
- Zombies are no longer jumping around the water inlets.
- You can exit dialogue cut-scenes during a pause now.
- Selection circle no longer falls underground at stage 2-1.
- Adjusted the height of the selection circle of animal walkers
- Fixed a bug on generals' talent tree, it was refunding an infinite number of magic crystals while a talent point was refunded.
Swarm the City update for 28 June 2022
Patch Notes for June 28th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update