Swarm the City update for 28 June 2022

Patch Notes for June 28th

Build 9019416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Necro Abyss cannot be cast without a zombie corpse now, works as intended now.
  • Zombies are no longer jumping around the water inlets.
  • You can exit dialogue cut-scenes during a pause now.
  • Selection circle no longer falls underground at stage 2-1.
  • Adjusted the height of the selection circle of animal walkers
  • Fixed a bug on generals' talent tree, it was refunding an infinite number of magic crystals while a talent point was refunded.

