Headquarters Update

Expired Brands (HQ) Changes
- Added franchise set bonuses
- Added buildable concession stands
- Unlock new stands and lots between franchises
Farm Changes
- Animals and vendors purchased can now be toggled on and off
- Vendors at the farmers market now sell items over time
- Profit Sharing - upgrade allows you to increase how much money you get when vendors sell items
- Stockpile - increase vendor stock ingredients
- Efficient processing - increase meat gained by slaughtering animals
- Blood Money - increase cash gained by slaughtering animals
- Collecting eggs will also give a small amount of cash
New Franchise Perks
- Quick Upgrade - upgrades all ingredients to the required level
- Quick Research - Starts all available menu items research timer
- Upsell - increase profits (5%)
- Customer Service - increase customer timer
- Overtime - adds 1 minute to combo timer each upgrade
- Price Gouge - increase profits (10%)
Balance Changes
- Reduced cost of 'Mobile Ad' at the marketing building
- Increased odds of getting rare items from common AmaZone boxes
General Changes
- Updated font for easier visibility
- Added new Diamond Case item event
- Various minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update