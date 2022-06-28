 Skip to content

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 28 June 2022

Headquarters Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Expired Brands (HQ) Changes

  1. Added franchise set bonuses
  2. Added buildable concession stands
  3. Unlock new stands and lots between franchises

Farm Changes

  1. Animals and vendors purchased can now be toggled on and off
  2. Vendors at the farmers market now sell items over time
  3. Profit Sharing - upgrade allows you to increase how much money you get when vendors sell items
  4. Stockpile - increase vendor stock ingredients
  5. Efficient processing - increase meat gained by slaughtering animals
  6. Blood Money - increase cash gained by slaughtering animals
  7. Collecting eggs will also give a small amount of cash

New Franchise Perks

  1. Quick Upgrade - upgrades all ingredients to the required level
  2. Quick Research - Starts all available menu items research timer
  3. Upsell - increase profits (5%)
  4. Customer Service - increase customer timer
  5. Overtime - adds 1 minute to combo timer each upgrade
  6. Price Gouge - increase profits (10%)

Balance Changes

  1. Reduced cost of 'Mobile Ad' at the marketing building
  2. Increased odds of getting rare items from common AmaZone boxes

General Changes

  1. Updated font for easier visibility
  2. Added new Diamond Case item event
  3. Various minor bug fixes
