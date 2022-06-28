 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 28 June 2022

Update (Version 1.6.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We have a new update out that adds a lot of cool things to the game. The patch notes are below.

TODO

  • Add more free maps to the game.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Keybindings are a little buggy when selecting a new key.
  • Looking around while running can glitch the camera.
  • AI still walk away in certain areas like corners.
  • Strafing with a gun can sometimes make the animation of the gun weird.
  • ADS is weird with some guns.
  • Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.
  • When upgrading a gun, the gun's max magazine/ammo does not stay above the original count when reloading or buying ammo from wall, only from max ammo upgrade pickup.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

  • Added new map: Cosmic Infection
  • Added credits menu
  • Added RG-AR weapon.
  • Added RG-SR weapon.
  • Added RG-BR weapon.
  • Added daily login rewards.
  • Added collectibles and badges from items found in Hell's Dungeon.
  • Added a second trigger to return you to the home point in the upgrade area.
  • Added a timer to indicate how much time you have to pick up a power up (power up will start to expand and shrink before it is destroyed).

CHANGES

  • Weapon muzzles now line up closer to the ADS point.
  • DLC can be used as long as one player in your party owns the corresponding DLC.

FIXES

  • Testing fix for stats and leaderboards.
  • Fixed LAS 20k scope alignment.
  • Fixed issue where projectiles would bounce off target practice dummies.
  • Fixed door to zone 7 in the research lab.
  • Fixed Matriarch's grenade ability.
