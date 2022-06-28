Update (Version 1.6.0)

Hey everyone!
We have a new update out that adds a lot of cool things to the game. The patch notes are below.
TODO
- Add more free maps to the game.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Keybindings are a little buggy when selecting a new key.
- Looking around while running can glitch the camera.
- AI still walk away in certain areas like corners.
- Strafing with a gun can sometimes make the animation of the gun weird.
- ADS is weird with some guns.
- Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.
- When upgrading a gun, the gun's max magazine/ammo does not stay above the original count when reloading or buying ammo from wall, only from max ammo upgrade pickup.
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
- Added new map: Cosmic Infection
- Added credits menu
- Added RG-AR weapon.
- Added RG-SR weapon.
- Added RG-BR weapon.
- Added daily login rewards.
- Added collectibles and badges from items found in Hell's Dungeon.
- Added a second trigger to return you to the home point in the upgrade area.
- Added a timer to indicate how much time you have to pick up a power up (power up will start to expand and shrink before it is destroyed).
CHANGES
- Weapon muzzles now line up closer to the ADS point.
- DLC can be used as long as one player in your party owns the corresponding DLC.
FIXES
- Testing fix for stats and leaderboards.
- Fixed LAS 20k scope alignment.
- Fixed issue where projectiles would bounce off target practice dummies.
- Fixed door to zone 7 in the research lab.
- Fixed Matriarch's grenade ability.
Changed files in this update