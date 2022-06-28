Update notes - Jun 28 2022

It's 00:17, this is the 17th update.
Added:
- Added Steam Rich Presence support
- Added engine audio samples to "..\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled_Data\StreamingAssets\Samples\Engine Loops\"
Changed:
Fixed Aventador incorrectly unlocking F1
Fixed SmortCar® first person camera position
Removed redundant water layer
Fixed radio restarting when using Workshop and Radio menus upon initial game start
Fixed designer editor buttons showing without vehicle selected
Changed files in this update