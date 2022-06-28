 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 28 June 2022

Update notes - Jun 28 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9018519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's 00:17, this is the 17th update.

Added:

  • Added Steam Rich Presence support
  • Added engine audio samples to "..\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled\The Pointless Car Chase Refueled_Data\StreamingAssets\Samples\Engine Loops\"

Changed:

  • Fixed Aventador incorrectly unlocking F1

  • Fixed SmortCar® first person camera position

  • Removed redundant water layer

  • Fixed radio restarting when using Workshop and Radio menus upon initial game start

  • Fixed designer editor buttons showing without vehicle selected

