Push Battle Update!

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 9018480 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 04:06:29 UTC
by Wendy
1, The audience was mobilized!
2, I updated my credit.
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update