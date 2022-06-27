 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain of Industry update for 27 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9016951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now possible to move the main Shipyard by building a new one and reassigning the main ship there.
  • Added a new edict that allows evicting population from the island.
  • Removed limitation that only one product is attempted to be sent via one port.
  • Balancer and steam turbine config is now properly copied.
  • Custom entity names are now properly copied.
  • Search on storages is no longer case sensitive.
  • Excavator now immediately stops mining when tower area is re-assigned elsewhere (instead of working on it till it is fulfilled).
  • Animal farms no longer accept products when not constructed or paused.
  • Very (very) long transports will no longer break the game. Instead, they show warnings that they are too long and they need to be split.
  • Buried transports no longer unbury themselves after upgrade.
  • Fixed corrupted save exception that could happen if there were too many terrain layers on one tile.
  • Fixed issue where material layers on tiles were accumulating too much. Now, thin layers underground are merged. This also reduces save files by up to 20%.
  • Fixed that vehicle recovery was not restoring assignments.
  • Changed quarantine icon to be a face mask.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1594321
  • Loading history…
Depot 2004740
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link