- It is now possible to move the main Shipyard by building a new one and reassigning the main ship there.
- Added a new edict that allows evicting population from the island.
- Removed limitation that only one product is attempted to be sent via one port.
- Balancer and steam turbine config is now properly copied.
- Custom entity names are now properly copied.
- Search on storages is no longer case sensitive.
- Excavator now immediately stops mining when tower area is re-assigned elsewhere (instead of working on it till it is fulfilled).
- Animal farms no longer accept products when not constructed or paused.
- Very (very) long transports will no longer break the game. Instead, they show warnings that they are too long and they need to be split.
- Buried transports no longer unbury themselves after upgrade.
- Fixed corrupted save exception that could happen if there were too many terrain layers on one tile.
- Fixed issue where material layers on tiles were accumulating too much. Now, thin layers underground are merged. This also reduces save files by up to 20%.
- Fixed that vehicle recovery was not restoring assignments.
- Changed quarantine icon to be a face mask.
Captain of Industry update for 27 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
