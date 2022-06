1.2.4 Patch

-Made phat lewt chests. There's one at the center of the maze, and three in the Alder Grove. Might add more later.

-Collectables now say "Collect [name]" so you know if you're picking a Bolete or a Bellis.

-HUD updated to better show off the collection and interaction menu.

-Mushrooms added to the Midlands. The spore clouds are just visual, for now.

-First test of tutorial quest system in place.