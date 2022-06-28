-
- Added a fix for some issues in Multiplayer when a Merc short rests to death
- Fixed various issues around discarding active abilities in Multiplayer that could result in desyncs
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue where it was incorrectly possible to change house rules & difficulty when mid-scenario resulting in desyncs
- Fixed an issue with Sun ability [spoiler] Divine Intervention, when an ally summon takes damage, the player is now able to choose NOT to use this ability to negate the damage [/spoiler]
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Scenario 44 and Sun level 9 ability softlock when [spoiler] Redthorn ally was attacked with Sunkeeper's Divine Intervention active [/spoiler]
- Fixed an issue with Demolitionist's ability [spoiler] Remote Detonation, an error could occur if consuming fire after destroying obstacle if the Merc was Disarmed [/spoiler]
Gloomhaven update for 28 June 2022
v.27897 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
