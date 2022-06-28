 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gloomhaven update for 28 June 2022

v.27897 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9016795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Added a fix for some issues in Multiplayer when a Merc short rests to death
    • Fixed various issues around discarding active abilities in Multiplayer that could result in desyncs
    • Fixed a Multiplayer issue where it was incorrectly possible to change house rules & difficulty when mid-scenario resulting in desyncs
    • Fixed an issue with Sun ability [spoiler] Divine Intervention, when an ally summon takes damage, the player is now able to choose NOT to use this ability to negate the damage [/spoiler]
    • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Scenario 44 and Sun level 9 ability softlock when [spoiler] Redthorn ally was attacked with Sunkeeper's Divine Intervention active [/spoiler]
    • Fixed an issue with Demolitionist's ability [spoiler] Remote Detonation, an error could occur if consuming fire after destroying obstacle if the Merc was Disarmed [/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
  • Loading history…
Gloomhaven Mac Depot Depot 780293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link