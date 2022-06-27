Noble Fates 0.26.0.25 Released!

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
View all patches · Build 9016572 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 20:52:11 UTC
by Wendy
Hotfix
Don't crash when you select an unowned Campfire```
