Patch Notes

Updates:
- Updated set dressing
- Updated UI and HUD visuals
- Updated various SFX
- Added custom cursor icon
- Added 'ping' icons (Commanding Monster Ability)
- Toggle between Player and Monster abilities by using 'Tab' (Commanding Monster is a combination of 'Tab' + 'E'/'R')
- Stair collision now uses a slope collision rather than individual steps
- Reduced height of water kill triggers within the Level
- Increased intro video duration and changed its subtitles
- Changed dash cooldown from 0.01 to 0.25
- Monster automatically marks and attacks enemies, until commanded by the Player otherwise
- Monster now runs to the Player if the Player is far away
- Settings Menu options now include 'Off' option where applicable (e.g., Motion Blur)
- Polished animations
Bug Fixing:
- Addressed bug where UI visuals were twitching
- Addressed bug where Player health was being reduced with a slight delay
- Addressed bug where Main Menu was clickable from other Menus
- Addressed bug where game crashed after reopening the Bug Reporter
- Addressed bug where Monster was stuck in Arena 3 (along with some other places)
- Addressed 7 more bugs
Changed files in this update