Bewildered update for 27 June 2022

Patch Notes

Build 9016251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Updated set dressing
  • Updated UI and HUD visuals
  • Updated various SFX
  • Added custom cursor icon
  • Added 'ping' icons (Commanding Monster Ability)
  • Toggle between Player and Monster abilities by using 'Tab' (Commanding Monster is a combination of 'Tab' + 'E'/'R')
  • Stair collision now uses a slope collision rather than individual steps
  • Reduced height of water kill triggers within the Level
  • Increased intro video duration and changed its subtitles
  • Changed dash cooldown from 0.01 to 0.25
  • Monster automatically marks and attacks enemies, until commanded by the Player otherwise
  • Monster now runs to the Player if the Player is far away
  • Settings Menu options now include 'Off' option where applicable (e.g., Motion Blur)
  • Polished animations

Bug Fixing:

  • Addressed bug where UI visuals were twitching
  • Addressed bug where Player health was being reduced with a slight delay
  • Addressed bug where Main Menu was clickable from other Menus
  • Addressed bug where game crashed after reopening the Bug Reporter
  • Addressed bug where Monster was stuck in Arena 3 (along with some other places)
  • Addressed 7 more bugs
