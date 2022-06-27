Rocket League Patch Notes v2.17

Version: Rocket League v2.17
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 6/27/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed an intermittent freeze bug tied to having a very large number of incoming friend requests on a connected Epic Games account
- Thank you to SunlessKhan for helping us identify and resolve this bug
- While this bug is fixed and will no longer affect game performance, you can follow these steps to clear out any pending Epic Games friend requests you may have
-
[Xbox] Fixed Voice Chat so it will no longer randomly mute cross-platform party members
-
The lightning animation now appears correctly when a player enters a match or switches teams mid-match
-
Fixed a loading error with the NASCAR Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Decal
Changed depots in qa-staging branch