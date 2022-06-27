Patch 1.3 is Live!

Patch notes:
- Added Replays to Leaderboard entries, and Local Ghosts to race against!
- Added a new Challenge Level, “Lotta Difficult”!
- This is definitely the most difficult and longest level in HYPERBALL TACHYON, but it’s not too bad compared to the meanest of Celeste, Super Meat Boy, Dustforce, etc. So give it a try! ... or twenty. Lotta Difficult also adds a new secret coin, with a corresponding new, final accessory to unlock. One for any Berserker’s Descent fans out there...
- Added 6 new customization colors
- UI works better with ultrawide monitors
- Added controller vibration
- You can't turn it off
- I'm sorry
- Send me a message somewhere if you want me to make it so you can turn it off
- Follow me on Twitter and yell at me if you want me to make it so you can turn it off
- Fixed timer bug caused by pausing during stage start/retry camera transitions
- Fixed a whole bunch of other bugs I can't remember
Some notes on replays:
- Your best replays for each level are saved to your computer to use as ghosts.
- To help populate all the old leaderboard entries with replays, the game attaches your fastest replay even to old leaderboard entries. So the times won’t necessarily match, but over time they should get closer and closer to matching, or start to just be correct if you set a new record.
- Enemies who take multiple hits to pop (like Sinistro) will probably desync and not be in the right place in replays.
- Theoretically, if the replay file saved to your computer gets deleted, completing the level again will create a new file and overwrite the replay saved on Steam.
Changed files in this update