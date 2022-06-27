Patch 0.18.2 - Balancing Update

- Multiple Sources is always enabled for Trade Center (this no longer requires Expansion Pack 2)
- Balance: Adjust trade center pricing - now the minimum price is 10% of the original price instead of $1. This will increase the resource valuation (and trade quota)
- Balance: Auto-selling now drives down the price slower than before
There are 151 resources, 213 factories, 65 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed files in this update