Industry Idle update for 27 June 2022

Patch 0.18.2 - Balancing Update

Patch 0.18.2 - Balancing Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiple Sources is always enabled for Trade Center (this no longer requires Expansion Pack 2)
  • Balance: Adjust trade center pricing - now the minimum price is 10% of the original price instead of $1. This will increase the resource valuation (and trade quota)
  • Balance: Auto-selling now drives down the price slower than before
    There are 151 resources, 213 factories, 65 policies, 19 maps and 71 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

