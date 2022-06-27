2.3.5 Patch + New Additions

Changes
- Added four new horns to Felis! Moose, Stout Deer, Coil, and Bighorn
- N on the local minimap is now higher above everything else so it's always visible
- The "(None)" option should be at the very top of the list in all editors from now on
Fixes
- Many duplicate, trash ears have been removed on Felis and Canis (you will see why later)
- Felis has one set of new ears called "Oriental"
- Fixed floating and off-center felis manes and horns! whoops
- Map chunks should properly load in again for you, unverified fix
- Canis standard fur texture was missing it's normal map- its back!
- Canis manes are showing again in editor
- Bank kangadillo will no longer try to talk to you from across the map and softlock the game
- You should be able to move when you switch maps
- Horn markings were not showing when unlocked from the store- they should now!
Changed files in this update