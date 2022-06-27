 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 27 June 2022

2.3.5 Patch + New Additions

Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Added four new horns to Felis! Moose, Stout Deer, Coil, and Bighorn
  • N on the local minimap is now higher above everything else so it's always visible
  • The "(None)" option should be at the very top of the list in all editors from now on

Fixes

  • Many duplicate, trash ears have been removed on Felis and Canis (you will see why later)
  • Felis has one set of new ears called "Oriental"
  • Fixed floating and off-center felis manes and horns! whoops
  • Map chunks should properly load in again for you, unverified fix
  • Canis standard fur texture was missing it's normal map- its back!
  • Canis manes are showing again in editor
  • Bank kangadillo will no longer try to talk to you from across the map and softlock the game
  • You should be able to move when you switch maps
  • Horn markings were not showing when unlocked from the store- they should now!

