SurrounDead update for 27 June 2022

Patch 1.0.6c - Foundation

Patch 1.0.6c - Foundation
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT:

  • Removed cutting down trees and mining boulders, this has been replaced with a new system for harvesting wood and stone. (shown in tutorial near the end)

CHANGES:

  • Zombie, civilian and animal footstep noise increased
  • Reduced volume of weather on main menu
  • Vector mags spawn chance increased
  • Reduced possibility of rain

BUG FIXES:

  • You can no longer sell money to a vendor
  • Actual fix for multiple aircrafts spawning and spawning airdrops like crazy (same fix applies to sirens and jets)
  • Zombies not moving in bunkers
  • Crafting tables, lamps, etc (not containers) despawning after moving quite a distance away from them
  • Fix at a bunker where you could fall through the ground
