Patch 1.0.6c - Foundation

- Removed cutting down trees and mining boulders, this has been replaced with a new system for harvesting wood and stone. (shown in tutorial near the end)
CHANGES:
- Zombie, civilian and animal footstep noise increased
- Reduced volume of weather on main menu
- Vector mags spawn chance increased
- Reduced possibility of rain
BUG FIXES:
- You can no longer sell money to a vendor
- Actual fix for multiple aircrafts spawning and spawning airdrops like crazy (same fix applies to sirens and jets)
- Zombies not moving in bunkers
- Crafting tables, lamps, etc (not containers) despawning after moving quite a distance away from them
- Fix at a bunker where you could fall through the ground
