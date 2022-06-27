Patch 1.4! CUSTOM UPDATE IS UP!

New Content

-Players can now create custom classes and pick among several perks and starting spells

-Players can now collect permanent equipment for the custom characters and customize them as they wish. Maximum equipment level found varies depending on the level.

-2 new levels added. Abandoned Tower and Riverside. Riverside has a big difficulty bump to allow players to show off their new equipment and strategies

-New shops have been added!

-New game modifiers and classes!

-Physical Burst and Fire Rain have been reworked completely

-New season 8!

-More stuff I probably forgot

New Shops

We've dealt with the gold gain creep. Players can spend all the gold they have on the old shop, but to acquire the new shops they will need to spend all the gold they currently have

New Levels!

We've introduced two new levels: The "Abandoned Tower" and "Riverside"

Custom equipment can be found on these levels after completing a quest. Each level has a maximum possible loot level:

-The Forest maximum loot equipment level is 1

-The Tower maximum loot equipment level is 3

-Riverside maximum loot equipment level is 5

Small Tweaks

-Increased stat points gained every 3 levels from 1 --> 3

-Psy Barrier now grants inmunity

-New game modifier "Scholar" (this one has the +1 spell slot you've been asking and shenanigans!)

-Physical burst now has the lowest cooldown (3 seconds) and lowest base damage. The intention of this spell is to sync with Scholar modifier

-Meteor strike now has the highest base damage(60) and damage scale (100) with the highest base cooldown (40 seconds). The intention of this spell is to sync with Scholar modifier

-Added spell descriptions in the GUI (specially useful for the barbarian)

-Gold gain bonus hardcap has been decreased to 150%

-We've added softcaps to Intelligence and Wisdom. Read more on our Discord!

-Most Ultimates have either been nerfed or tweaked, the most important being Ultimate Booster has been nerfed.

-Added a small shortcut when leveling up, press "1", "2" or "3" (the numbers on top of the keyboard) to select a level up skill

For more details, join the Discord!

https://discord.gg/CQjPuTgVpd