News and bug fixes!

Hi my friends,
You have probably already asked yourselves what we actually do! Here is the answer!
Version 2021.06.03 - 27-June-2022
What's changed?
- We vastly improved the gamepad controls of all menus - Instead of slowly manually moving the mouse cursor with the gamepad the selection will now snap to the next UI element.
- Minor changes to some UI sprites for consistency reasons.
Bug Fixes
- (De-)spawners did not work consistently between build & play mode - This should now be solved and work as intended.
Version 2021.06.01 - 07-June-2022
What's new?
- Added a new Boss: Power Plant - This plant has big muscles and a big hunger for tasty chicken... It is very good at defending itself, but may get knocked out by it's own power!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could make the Start Screen inaccesible for new players.
Known issues
- The top of doorways' will be shown through a power plant standing in front of it.
- Some triggers don't behave consistently between build & play mode - We are working on this!
