 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Dungeon Maker update for 27 June 2022

News and bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9015368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi my friends,

You have probably already asked yourselves what we actually do! Here is the answer!

Version 2021.06.03 - 27-June-2022

What's changed?

  • We vastly improved the gamepad controls of all menus - Instead of slowly manually moving the mouse cursor with the gamepad the selection will now snap to the next UI element.
  • Minor changes to some UI sprites for consistency reasons.

Bug Fixes

  • (De-)spawners did not work consistently between build & play mode - This should now be solved and work as intended.
Version 2021.06.01 - 07-June-2022

What's new?

  • Added a new Boss: Power Plant - This plant has big muscles and a big hunger for tasty chicken... It is very good at defending itself, but may get knocked out by it's own power!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could make the Start Screen inaccesible for new players.

Known issues

  • The top of doorways' will be shown through a power plant standing in front of it.
  • Some triggers don't behave consistently between build & play mode - We are working on this!

[table noborder=1]
[tr]
[th][/th]

[th][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link