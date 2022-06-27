 Skip to content

Idle Spiral update for 27 June 2022

[v 1.6.0 QOL FOR BS!]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added : Reward Multiplier : The amount of rewards increases as the difficulty of the battle increases.
  • Added : Display damage dealt while battles
  • Added : Added automatic combat. This feature will be unlocked after a certain number of enemies are
    defeated. In addition, a manual difficulty threshold can be set, and when the set difficulty level is exceeded, the reward and difficulty level will be automatically reset and the battle will resume.
  • Added : QoL upgrade where you only have to press a button once and it will reroll until a rare or uncommon one appears. This upgrade can be purchased in the store.
    The internal implementation may take a bit of computation time as it actually repeats the reroll (this means that the game feels frozen for a moment). If this problem could be critical, I would like to find a solution, please give me your opinion.
  • Added : Spiral Point multiplier. You can get +1% multiplier with every Tornado Prestige tier
  • Added : New shop upgrades.
  • Changed : Max level of "v" of prestige upgrades
  • Changed : Battle Speed is now separated from the tick rate.Let me elaborate on this a bit. Previously, when Attack Speed was less than 0.2s, the actual attack speed did not increase until Attack Speed decreased to a certain value. This was because Attack Speed was tied to the frame rate. However, with this update, the relationship between Attack Speed and frame rate has been decoupled, resulting in a more precise attack speed.
  • Changed: Replaced Attack Speed decay with a smooth function; Rare Drop has not been changed yet and will be added in a later update.
  • Changed : Hotkeys have been changed to reflect the fact that the difficulty must be entered manually.
  • Changed: Multiattack is no longer obtained from the excess of Attack Speed. Instead, Multiattack will be obtained from Challenge rewards.
  • Changed : Total Reward shows their rewards alphabetically
  • Added : 4K and QHD mode
  • Added : Font size adjuster. The Font size adjuster allows you to change the size of text in the game. This can be adjusted from the options screen or by hotkey (Ctrl + arrow button).
  • Fixed : Total Reward info updates well when the difficulty goes up
  • Fixed : Improved the animation of the spiral when Attack Speed is very high. The shape of the spiral is no longer deformed and the animation does not blink.
  • Fixed : @Kloppie5 - Low Energy Mode Fixed a lot of bugs 😄
  • Fixed : Challenge Rewards are almost not readable
  • Fixed : The description of reactor CR and reactor CRX swapped
  • Fixed : Fixed minor bugs
  • Fixed : Photo mode again
