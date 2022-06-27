Patch notes v0.1.005
A minor update to start the week, as promised.
CHANGES
- Increased Ticket Power-Up respawn time from 20 seconds to 40 seconds.
- Increased accuracy and headshot damage (PDW-2 Pistol).
- Increased damage (KAP-13 SMG).
- Increased damage per pellet (H-3 Shotgun).
- Increased hip fire spread (HMR-14 Sniper).
- Increased audio attenuation distance for gun shots.
FIXES
- Scoreboard now displays player score properly, instead of just kills, deaths, and assists.
- Fixed a collision issue in Mediterraneum Maze Night.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update