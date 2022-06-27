 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 27 June 2022

Patch notes v0.1.005

Share · View all patches · Build 9015044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v0.1.005

A minor update to start the week, as promised.

CHANGES

  • Increased Ticket Power-Up respawn time from 20 seconds to 40 seconds.
  • Increased accuracy and headshot damage (PDW-2 Pistol).
  • Increased damage (KAP-13 SMG).
  • Increased damage per pellet (H-3 Shotgun).
  • Increased hip fire spread (HMR-14 Sniper).
  • Increased audio attenuation distance for gun shots.

FIXES

  • Scoreboard now displays player score properly, instead of just kills, deaths, and assists.
  • Fixed a collision issue in Mediterraneum Maze Night.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link