Release Notes - Update 1.4.19

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you!
Add some fortification to your bases with the new Hawkeye Fort blocks. Additional uses include:
- Extra beefy armour for your Techs
- A paper weight
New Blocks:
- Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Quality of Life Improvement:
- Autosaves now backup at 10-minute intervals.
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Szymonicus
- ThePure2HD
- 光轲
