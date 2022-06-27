Release Notes - Update 1.4.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9014917 · Last edited 27 June 2022 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

Add some fortification to your bases with the new Hawkeye Fort blocks. Additional uses include:

Extra beefy armour for your Techs

A paper weight

New Blocks:

Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Small Fort Wall

Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall

Hawkeye Large Fort Wall

Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall

Hawkeye Small Fort Floor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor

Hawkeye Large Fort Floor

Quality of Life Improvement:

Autosaves now backup at 10-minute intervals.

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: