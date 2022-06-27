 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 27 June 2022

Release Notes - Update 1.4.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9014917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

Add some fortification to your bases with the new Hawkeye Fort blocks. Additional uses include:

  • Extra beefy armour for your Techs
  • A paper weight

New Blocks:
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Quality of Life Improvement:
  • Autosaves now backup at 10-minute intervals.
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Polish, German and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Szymonicus
  • ThePure2HD
  • 光轲

Changed files in this update

TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
  • Loading history…
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
  • Loading history…
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link