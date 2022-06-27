v0.0.20 - Just a QuickFix - Thanks for the REVIEW U_B_i
- Fixed the way that parasites pauses buildings (An inifinite loop was lagging the game)
- Added K button to switch between Parasinte on the same planet you are on.
- Reduced stone requirements from Concrete
- Buffed Engineers house (Double population/Double $/Consumption reduced)
- Build Menu forces Lavosier e Orange Juice factories to Miner TAB
- Added Turret MK2, Double radius and 30% faster
- All roads can be built on Oil, Gold and Marble tile
- Buildings TAB HUD: Fixed appearing Factory HQ 1/1 - Factory moon HQ 2/2 / Hexscaping (Removed) Added Solar Panels difference
- Reduce microchip consumption on computer from 5 to 2
NEXT: (Soon)
- Make separate panels with Moon information and Earth information (Tiles/Buildings/Etc)
- Engineer Complex Reseach including the efficiency beacon to make all adjacent factories produce 30% faster - Only manufacturer - Manufacturer Efficiency Beacon - And Biomass Burner Generator.
- Finish Turret (Animations) / Visual differences between MK1 and MK2
- More tests and modifications in the GAMEMODE (At War) - Experimental -> If someone wants to test it, it have the alpha in the game. A lot of balance to do.
- New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
- All production more filters: demand > production
- All production FIX showing 2 times when selecting. Review all of this system. - if i remove unmarked one the other one still on marked
- UI Scaling
- Pipette mode: CHECKBOX ON HUD: (Right button copy, Left button paste on a widget) - Mouse turns into a pipette (By Astradaha)
- Change statistic widget to something to show more numbers of what we have, and what is been produced
- New playerCard data: (Thanks U_B_i)
Total Land/Tile Explored : (both earth and moon)
Total Land/Tile Explored on Earth :
Total Land/Tile Explored on Moon :
Total Building : (both earth and moon)
Total Building on Earth :
Total Building on Moon :
Total Roads : (both earth and moon)
Total Roads on Earth :
Total Roads on Moon :
Total Population : (both earth and moon)
Total Population on Earth :
Total Population on Moon :
Current Credit :
Total Credit Spend : (show how much credit has been spend)
Total Gain Credit : ( credit gain - credit spend = current credit)
Max Power Generated :
Total Power Generated on Earth : (this is optional)
Total Power Generated on Moon : (optional..)
Total Donation :
Total Science Generated:
Current Cycle :
Parasite Killed :
Changed files in this update