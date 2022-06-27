 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 27 June 2022

v0.0.20 - Just a QuickFix - Thanks for the REVIEW U_B_i

  • Fixed the way that parasites pauses buildings (An inifinite loop was lagging the game)
  • Added K button to switch between Parasinte on the same planet you are on.
  • Reduced stone requirements from Concrete
  • Buffed Engineers house (Double population/Double $/Consumption reduced)
  • Build Menu forces Lavosier e Orange Juice factories to Miner TAB
  • Added Turret MK2, Double radius and 30% faster
  • All roads can be built on Oil, Gold and Marble tile
  • Buildings TAB HUD: Fixed appearing Factory HQ 1/1 - Factory moon HQ 2/2 / Hexscaping (Removed) Added Solar Panels difference
  • Reduce microchip consumption on computer from 5 to 2

NEXT: (Soon)

  • Make separate panels with Moon information and Earth information (Tiles/Buildings/Etc)
  • Engineer Complex Reseach including the efficiency beacon to make all adjacent factories produce 30% faster - Only manufacturer - Manufacturer Efficiency Beacon - And Biomass Burner Generator.
  • Finish Turret (Animations) / Visual differences between MK1 and MK2
  • More tests and modifications in the GAMEMODE (At War) - Experimental -> If someone wants to test it, it have the alpha in the game. A lot of balance to do.
  • New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
  • All production more filters: demand > production
  • All production FIX showing 2 times when selecting. Review all of this system. - if i remove unmarked one the other one still on marked
  • UI Scaling
  • Pipette mode: CHECKBOX ON HUD: (Right button copy, Left button paste on a widget) - Mouse turns into a pipette (By Astradaha)
  • Change statistic widget to something to show more numbers of what we have, and what is been produced
  • New playerCard data: (Thanks U_B_i)
    Total Land/Tile Explored : (both earth and moon)
    Total Land/Tile Explored on Earth :
    Total Land/Tile Explored on Moon :
    Total Building : (both earth and moon)
    Total Building on Earth :
    Total Building on Moon :
    Total Roads : (both earth and moon)
    Total Roads on Earth :
    Total Roads on Moon :
    Total Population : (both earth and moon)
    Total Population on Earth :
    Total Population on Moon :
    Current Credit :
    Total Credit Spend : (show how much credit has been spend)
    Total Gain Credit : ( credit gain - credit spend = current credit)
    Max Power Generated :
    Total Power Generated on Earth : (this is optional)
    Total Power Generated on Moon : (optional..)
    Total Donation :
    Total Science Generated:
    Current Cycle :
    Parasite Killed :
