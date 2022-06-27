 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 27 June 2022

Hotfix 1.0.70b

Build 9014541

Overview

A bunch of bugfixes and guidance improvements.

Changes:

  • Cutscene polish: Focused cameras better in TheFallPart1, MeetingTheMentor, DamselInDistress and SuspiciousLookingStone

Fixes:

  • Hotfix WindPulseAttack effect visuals not always showing properly making a boss battle much harder than intended
  • Fix PathGuideVFX effect flickering with some graphics settings
  • Disable SidePathGuideVFX after a treasure chest has been found
  • Added MainPathGuides for final end game area
  • Fixed some of the poles in Lake to improve camera behavior
