Hotfix 1.0.70b

Overview
A bunch of bugfixes and guidance improvements.
Changes:
- Cutscene polish: Focused cameras better in TheFallPart1, MeetingTheMentor, DamselInDistress and SuspiciousLookingStone
Fixes:
- Hotfix WindPulseAttack effect visuals not always showing properly making a boss battle much harder than intended
- Fix PathGuideVFX effect flickering with some graphics settings
- Disable SidePathGuideVFX after a treasure chest has been found
- Added MainPathGuides for final end game area
- Fixed some of the poles in Lake to improve camera behavior
Changed files in this update