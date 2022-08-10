Patch 1.4 Update

Fix Progression Issues
- Saving Issue
Vending machine wipe bug
Debug & find the root cause of the issue
Fix the root cause
If the root cause is too intricate or isn’t found, implement theplan b contingency fix.
- Balloon boomer not spawning issue.
- Challenge book tracking fix - QA & design fixes
Fix “Always Online” Issue
- Make the login process smoother in general - QA & design fixes
- E.g. Move EOS login prompt to when you actually press to play online.
- Fix Infinite loading screen
- Fallback for when user closes browser without answering the prompt
Bug fixes
- Crypt Vampire door Key unlock fix
- Out of bounds fix for sports area.
- Water & Electricity consistency fixes
- General bug fixing
Changed files in this update