Just Die Already update for 10 August 2022

Patch 1.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9014529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix Progression Issues

  • Saving Issue

Vending machine wipe bug
Debug & find the root cause of the issue
Fix the root cause
If the root cause is too intricate or isn’t found, implement theplan b contingency fix.

  • Balloon boomer not spawning issue.
  • Challenge book tracking fix - QA & design fixes

Fix “Always Online” Issue

  • Make the login process smoother in general - QA & design fixes
  • E.g. Move EOS login prompt to when you actually press to play online.
  • Fix Infinite loading screen
  • Fallback for when user closes browser without answering the prompt

Bug fixes

  • Crypt Vampire door Key unlock fix
  • Out of bounds fix for sports area.
  • Water & Electricity consistency fixes
  • General bug fixing

Changed files in this update

Just Die Already Content Depot 979071
  • Loading history…
