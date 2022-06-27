- Steam Inventory Service: you can sell and buy items in the Community Market! Swords are the only items available to trade for now.
- You have a chance to loot a sword when completing a map without dying. Does not apply when playing solo. There is a limit of 10 items per day.
- The floor is lava map timer increased.
- Made some of the maps a tiny bit easier by adding a platform, making some platforms bigger or slowing down moving obstacles.
- Mob health scales with the number of players at the start of the map instead of the start of the entire expedition.
- Map text is now properly sorted behind the scoreboard and settings UI.
Baka Adventures update for 27 June 2022
v0.22 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update