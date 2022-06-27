 Skip to content

Baka Adventures update for 27 June 2022

v0.22 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9014368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam Inventory Service: you can sell and buy items in the Community Market! Swords are the only items available to trade for now.
  • You have a chance to loot a sword when completing a map without dying. Does not apply when playing solo. There is a limit of 10 items per day.
  • The floor is lava map timer increased.
  • Made some of the maps a tiny bit easier by adding a platform, making some platforms bigger or slowing down moving obstacles.
  • Mob health scales with the number of players at the start of the map instead of the start of the entire expedition.
  • Map text is now properly sorted behind the scoreboard and settings UI.
