Update 0.6.51

Changes
- We got rid of a pest eating most of potato plants. Now the potatoes present themselves properly.
- A mysterious pea disease forcing it to a full growth right from the start was eliminated.
- You can load cut wheat on your carts now.
- You can use fast-travel while working a seeder connected to a horse. This way you can avoid a very-not-fast-travel to bring the seeder home.
- Helping a cow give birth no longer puts Kasimir in an altered state of consciousness so he doesn't leave his body to sightsee the heavens.
Changed files in this update