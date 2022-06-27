 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 27 June 2022

Update 0.6.51

Build 9014190

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • We got rid of a pest eating most of potato plants. Now the potatoes present themselves properly.
  • A mysterious pea disease forcing it to a full growth right from the start was eliminated.
  • You can load cut wheat on your carts now.
  • You can use fast-travel while working a seeder connected to a horse. This way you can avoid a very-not-fast-travel to bring the seeder home.
  • Helping a cow give birth no longer puts Kasimir in an altered state of consciousness so he doesn't leave his body to sightsee the heavens.
