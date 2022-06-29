What's new in full release?

What's the differences between demo and full release:
- Optimization for Oculus Quest users
- Default quality settings are now on medium
- Rotation Settings available (after steam discussion feedback - thank you guys <3)
- Lights are now more visible after filling the whole battery
- New Easter Egg lines from SPIRIT
- New collision sounds
- New time ending feature (Now lights and music are changing in the last seconds of current level, to increase the tension associated with the time running out)
- high and ultra settings fix
