PLASMATIC update for 29 June 2022

What's new in full release?

Share · View all patches · Build 9013989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's the differences between demo and full release:

  • Optimization for Oculus Quest users
  • Default quality settings are now on medium
  • Rotation Settings available (after steam discussion feedback - thank you guys <3)
  • Lights are now more visible after filling the whole battery
  • New Easter Egg lines from SPIRIT
  • New collision sounds
  • New time ending feature (Now lights and music are changing in the last seconds of current level, to increase the tension associated with the time running out)
  • high and ultra settings fix
