King Arthur: Knight's Tale update for 27 June 2022

Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.2.1 | June 27

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.2.1

Fixed crashes
  • Fixed a crash issues which happened near the end of the Heart of Midnight after the Hermit left our party Fixed a crash occurring near the end of The Witch Queen mission
  • Fixed a crash issue which occurred when loading various Endgame missions
  • Fixed a few other, less frequent crash issues
Fixed bugs
  • Fixed a major issue where enemy units were unresponsive, did not move nor attack during encounters
  • Fixed an issue where if Lady Dindraine was not in our roster, a mission requiring her presence could still spawn
  • Improved the Hungarian localization

