Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.2.1 | June 27

Patch v1.2.1
Fixed crashes
- Fixed a crash issues which happened near the end of the Heart of Midnight after the Hermit left our party Fixed a crash occurring near the end of The Witch Queen mission
- Fixed a crash issue which occurred when loading various Endgame missions
- Fixed a few other, less frequent crash issues
Fixed bugs
- Fixed a major issue where enemy units were unresponsive, did not move nor attack during encounters
- Fixed an issue where if Lady Dindraine was not in our roster, a mission requiring her presence could still spawn
- Improved the Hungarian localization
