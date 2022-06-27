Patch Version 1.2

Hello everyone,
Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.
Patch includes:
- Added options/game settings to the Title Menu
- Added custom colors to each character's name in the text box to help differentiate each character
when speaking.
- Added some fixes plus a better hint to the Bathhouse color puzzle.
- Text now does not automatically progress in dialog, now you have to press a key once the
text has finished typing.
- Other small minor improvements.
I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!
IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0 or rollbackversion0.1.
Changed files in this update