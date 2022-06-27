Patch Version 1.2

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

Added options/game settings to the Title Menu

Added custom colors to each character's name in the text box to help differentiate each character

when speaking. Added some fixes plus a better hint to the Bathhouse color puzzle.

Text now does not automatically progress in dialog, now you have to press a key once the

text has finished typing. Other small minor improvements.

I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:

You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0 or rollbackversion0.1.