Ashina: The Red Witch update for 27 June 2022

Patch Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9013732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying the game :) I've received a lot of great feedback and I've added some minor fixes to the game.

Patch includes:

  • Added options/game settings to the Title Menu
  • Added custom colors to each character's name in the text box to help differentiate each character
    when speaking.
  • Added some fixes plus a better hint to the Bathhouse color puzzle.
  • Text now does not automatically progress in dialog, now you have to press a key once the
    text has finished typing.
  • Other small minor improvements.

I would also like to ask that if you do enjoy the game to please leave a review (if you don't mind). It'll help us, small developers, out and encourages us to make more games like Ashina!

IF YOUR SAVE FILE HAS CORRUPTED AFTER THE UPDATE:
You can access the previous version by heading into the Steam library settings and accessing the betas tab, then selecting rollbackversion0.0 or rollbackversion0.1.

