 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Summum Aeterna update for 27 June 2022

Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v.0.1.007

Share · View all patches · Build 9013449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Before starting the fight against "Dantilus", a representation of the puzzle that appears in its final phase has been included to facilitate its understanding
  • Fixed a visual bug with some weapons in the "Dantilus" boss
  • Changed the king's health bar rise animation when he raises his chaos level to improve health visibility
  • Fixed a bug where controller vibration would re-enable when exiting and entering the game if it was previously disabled
  • Fixed a bug with the ground wave generated by the boss "Umehara's" skill "Thunder Fist" where his damage was not scaling correctly
  • Fixed a bug where certain enemies would stop their "Combat Charge" upon detecting a switch between platforms of a different type
  • Fixed a bug where the "Touch of Death" scythe was not applying "Execute" damage to Bosses correctly
  • Fixed a bug with the attack speed of the scythe in the air that allowed to attack more times per second than the current speed
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link