- Before starting the fight against "Dantilus", a representation of the puzzle that appears in its final phase has been included to facilitate its understanding
- Fixed a visual bug with some weapons in the "Dantilus" boss
- Changed the king's health bar rise animation when he raises his chaos level to improve health visibility
- Fixed a bug where controller vibration would re-enable when exiting and entering the game if it was previously disabled
- Fixed a bug with the ground wave generated by the boss "Umehara's" skill "Thunder Fist" where his damage was not scaling correctly
- Fixed a bug where certain enemies would stop their "Combat Charge" upon detecting a switch between platforms of a different type
- Fixed a bug where the "Touch of Death" scythe was not applying "Execute" damage to Bosses correctly
- Fixed a bug with the attack speed of the scythe in the air that allowed to attack more times per second than the current speed
Summum Aeterna update for 27 June 2022
Summum Aeterna Patch Notes v.0.1.007
Patchnotes via Steam Community
