Core Keeper update for 29 June 2022

Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.4.2

Patch Notes - 0.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Quality-of-life

  • Player character is immune to damage while the game is loading to avoid unfair deaths.

Dedicated Servers

  • Added support for direct connections to dedicated servers.
  • Add missing hard mode setting for dedicated servers.

BUG FIXES

Mechanics

  • Fixed an issue with Acid Larva not having increased damage in hard mode.
  • Fixed the duration of the melee damage and attack speed buffs from cooked Pinegrapples to be 5 minutes as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where portals far away from any player would not continue to activate.
  • Fixed an issue where players could teleport to portals that were not yet activated.
  • Fixed an issue where electronic circuits being turned off/on would sometimes affect nearby other circuits.
  • Fixed an issue where players could leave their boat while connecting to the world.

Items

  • Fixed spelling issues on some items.
  • Fixed an issue with the Polished Scarlet Chunk Necklace disappearing when crafted.
  • Fixed an issue with the talent that makes Anvil items less expensive not working correctly.

Loot

  • Bubble Crab no longer drops the Tentacle Trophy.
  • The chest found in the Forlorn Metropolis sewers scene now contains loot.
  • Added 6 missing valuables to the Sunken Sea biome.

Networking / Dedicated Servers

  • Fixed an issue where players could get connection errors with internet servers while running another server on the local network.

