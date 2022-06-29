Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.4.2

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Quality-of-life
- Player character is immune to damage while the game is loading to avoid unfair deaths.
Dedicated Servers
- Added support for direct connections to dedicated servers.
- Add missing hard mode setting for dedicated servers.
BUG FIXES
Mechanics
- Fixed an issue with Acid Larva not having increased damage in hard mode.
- Fixed the duration of the melee damage and attack speed buffs from cooked Pinegrapples to be 5 minutes as intended.
- Fixed an issue where portals far away from any player would not continue to activate.
- Fixed an issue where players could teleport to portals that were not yet activated.
- Fixed an issue where electronic circuits being turned off/on would sometimes affect nearby other circuits.
- Fixed an issue where players could leave their boat while connecting to the world.
Items
- Fixed spelling issues on some items.
- Fixed an issue with the Polished Scarlet Chunk Necklace disappearing when crafted.
- Fixed an issue with the talent that makes Anvil items less expensive not working correctly.
Loot
- Bubble Crab no longer drops the Tentacle Trophy.
- The chest found in the Forlorn Metropolis sewers scene now contains loot.
- Added 6 missing valuables to the Sunken Sea biome.
Networking / Dedicated Servers
- Fixed an issue where players could get connection errors with internet servers while running another server on the local network.
Changed files in this update