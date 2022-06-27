Monday morning quarterbugs

Another small bugfix patch, tackling the following problems:
- Vattori mission: Labs in rifts incorrectly started producing science even before researchers (vessels) were provided.
- Isolated sectors: Duplicate technologies would appear for two council races in the "copy techs" screen, causing issues. The random generator now ensures no duplication happens.
- Steam Deck: Fixed touchscreen errors appearing on the new Proton version.
This patch bring the version numbers up to v1.3(b1059) on Windows and v.13(b1060) on Mac.
