Slipways update for 27 June 2022

Monday morning quarterbugs

Build 9013408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small bugfix patch, tackling the following problems:

  • Vattori mission: Labs in rifts incorrectly started producing science even before researchers (vessels) were provided.
  • Isolated sectors: Duplicate technologies would appear for two council races in the "copy techs" screen, causing issues. The random generator now ensures no duplication happens.
  • Steam Deck: Fixed touchscreen errors appearing on the new Proton version.

This patch bring the version numbers up to v1.3(b1059) on Windows and v.13(b1060) on Mac.

