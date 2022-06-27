Early Access Patch Notes 0.1.4.9 27 June 2022

GAMEPLAY :
- Better positionning of auto teleports for smash/spikes, future improvements are still pending.
SAVE :
- Handle versioning of game save and reset graphics settings to medium by default to avoid performance issues
User will have to reapply the graphics settings to re-enable the profile that better suits their hardware.
AI :
- Fixed issues with touch count and refrein teammate to not provoke a 3 touches fault.
- Modified the tolerance of AI for out of court ball receptions, now the AI will not play outside court.
- Improved a little bit the setup from the teammate for spikes.
PHYSICS :
- Modified the default power of hands to 50 instead of 75.
OPTIONS/MENUS/UI :
- Added an option for setting the jump height (from ground to foot) and set the default to a realistic value.
- Added button on victory/failure panel to go back to main menu, if nothing is clicked within 8 sec the match automatically restart.
CONTROLS :
- Modified the following controller bindings :
JUMP
OCULUS / HP MOTION CONTROLLERS : X or A button
INDEX : A button on any controller
PAUSE MENU :
OCULUS / HP MOTION CONTROLLERS : Y button
INDEX : B button on left controller
VIVE : Menu button on any controllers
Changed files in this update