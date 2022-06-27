 Skip to content

Highline Volleyball VR update for 27 June 2022

Early Access Patch Notes 0.1.4.9 27 June 2022

Early Access Patch Notes 0.1.4.9 27 June 2022

GAMEPLAY :

  • Better positionning of auto teleports for smash/spikes, future improvements are still pending.

SAVE :

  • Handle versioning of game save and reset graphics settings to medium by default to avoid performance issues
    User will have to reapply the graphics settings to re-enable the profile that better suits their hardware.

AI :

  • Fixed issues with touch count and refrein teammate to not provoke a 3 touches fault.
  • Modified the tolerance of AI for out of court ball receptions, now the AI will not play outside court.
  • Improved a little bit the setup from the teammate for spikes.

PHYSICS :

  • Modified the default power of hands to 50 instead of 75.

OPTIONS/MENUS/UI :

  • Added an option for setting the jump height (from ground to foot) and set the default to a realistic value.
  • Added button on victory/failure panel to go back to main menu, if nothing is clicked within 8 sec the match automatically restart.

CONTROLS :

  • Modified the following controller bindings :

JUMP
OCULUS / HP MOTION CONTROLLERS : X or A button
INDEX : A button on any controller

PAUSE MENU :
OCULUS / HP MOTION CONTROLLERS : Y button
INDEX : B button on left controller
VIVE : Menu button on any controllers

