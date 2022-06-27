- Fixed - items that provided permanent bonuses (such as unlocks or free buildings) will now be automatically applied when chosen as an expedition reward (similar to crfating them in ruins).
- Fixed - moving the expedition center will no longer cause the current expedition to be abandoned.
- Fixed a bug where if you picked carts from rails while the game was paused, and then demolished those same rails before unpausing, you'd get double the resources - once for picking and then again when demolishing. You will still get your items back when demolishing rails, but only if you haven't already picked those carts manually.
Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 27 June 2022
Update 9 Patch 1
