Dream Engines: Nomad Cities update for 27 June 2022

Update 9 Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9012616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed - items that provided permanent bonuses (such as unlocks or free buildings) will now be automatically applied when chosen as an expedition reward (similar to crfating them in ruins).
  • Fixed - moving the expedition center will no longer cause the current expedition to be abandoned.
  • Fixed a bug where if you picked carts from rails while the game was paused, and then demolished those same rails before unpausing, you'd get double the resources - once for picking and then again when demolishing. You will still get your items back when demolishing rails, but only if you haven't already picked those carts manually.

