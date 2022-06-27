S.P.A.T. 0.46.1

Thanks to the discord community for the quick bug report after the 0.46 update.
CHANGELOG
- When hosting the game, the player counter did not work correctly and by choosing 3 you got the number 4 and the game did not start.
- Gamma not saved.
- Fixed navigation in the police station, previously the bot could not enter the house.
- Increased the cull distance for small props in houses so they don't suddenly appear in front of your eyes.
- The bot stops dialogues when it finds an item (like it stops them during a fight)
Changed files in this update