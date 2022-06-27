 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 27 June 2022

S.P.A.T. 0.46.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9012561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to the discord community for the quick bug report after the 0.46 update.

CHANGELOG

  • When hosting the game, the player counter did not work correctly and by choosing 3 you got the number 4 and the game did not start.
  • Gamma not saved.
  • Fixed navigation in the police station, previously the bot could not enter the house.
  • Increased the cull distance for small props in houses so they don't suddenly appear in front of your eyes.
  • The bot stops dialogues when it finds an item (like it stops them during a fight)
